Govt's Positive Strategy To Reduce Price Of Sugar Is A Great Achievement: Sadaqat

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 01:53 PM

Govt's positive strategy to reduce price of sugar is a great achievement: Sadaqat

Senior Leader, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said on Monday that the the government's positive strategy helped to reduce the prices of various commodities including prices of sugar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Senior Leader, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said on Monday that the the government's positive strategy helped to reduce the prices of various commodities including prices of sugar.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it had never happened in Pakistan that prices of commodities have come down to that low level adding, the govt had deviated from the set tradition and taken solid steps to reduce the price of sugar, which is a great achievement.

He further said that the opposition remained busy in holding rallies and protests just to protect its personal interests and corruption, thus ignored to cope with the government to deliver for the public interests.

Responding to a question, he said that strict action would be taken against the sugar mafias and those if found out responsible would be brought to book soon.

