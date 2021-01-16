UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt's Preferential Policies Key To Development Of Renewable Energy In Pakistan: Cheng Xizhong

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 02:24 PM

Govt's preferential policies key to development of renewable energy in Pakistan: Cheng Xizhong

The government's continuous introduction of preferential policies, including reasonable tax reduction and fair bidding, is the key to the development of renewable energy and alternative energy, Cheng Xizhong, visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law said on Saturday

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :The government's continuous introduction of preferential policies, including reasonable tax reduction and fair bidding, is the key to the development of renewable energy and alternative energy, Cheng Xizhong, visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law said on Saturday.

According to the clean power generation target set by Pakistan Federal Government, the proportion of renewable energy power generation in Pakistan will increase from the current 5% to 20% by 2025, and further increase to 30% by 2030.

If hydropower is added, the proportion of renewable energy generation in Pakistan is expected to increase to 60% by 2030, he said in his article published by China Economic Net (CEN).

He said, on November 14, 2020, Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan said that as per the Alternative and Renewable Energy (ARE) Policy 2020 approved by the Federal Government, Pakistan will reshape the structure of the energy industry, further expand its opening-up, and attract domestic and foreign investment through tax exemption, fair and transparent bidding and other measures to comprehensively promote the development of clean energy, so as to ultimately achieve the goal of providing sustainable, affordable and reliable energy.

Nadeem Babar, Chairman of the Pakistan Energy Reform Working Group pointed out that the Alternative and Renewable Energy (ARE) Policy 2020 will be the "guiding outline" of Pakistan's transition to clean energy.

In addition to solar energy and wind energy, Pakistan will also develop geothermal energy, tidal energy, wave energy and biomass energy. He further said that with the continuous increase of hydropower generation capacity in the next few years, the proportion of clean energy power generation in Pakistan may even reach 65% by 2030.

"I believe that the government's continuous introduction of preferential policies, including reasonable tax reduction and fair bidding, is the key to the development of renewable energy and alternative energy," he added.

Cheng said, as far as he knows, Pakistan will implement the competitive bidding system, on the premise of ensuring the transparency of project investment and development, attract powerful investors through open bidding, so as to achieve the minimum electricity price and technology transfer.

At the same time, Pakistan will stimulate the initiative of solar and wind energy equipment manufacturers through tax relief, and encourage local manufacturing, so as to create more employment opportunities.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is playing a key role in Pakistan's clean energy strategy. At present, relevant enterprises of China and Pakistan are jointly constructing A large number of photovoltaic, wind and hydropower projects. When these renewable energy projects are put into operation, not only the problem of power shortage will be alleviated, but also the energy structure will be gradually optimized in Pakistan.

About the new energy cooperation between China and Pakistan, he suggested that first, China's technology in the field of new energy is the most advanced in the world. China is willing to transfer all the technologies and equipment in this field to its friendly neighbor Pakistan.

Second, China is willing to help Pakistan develop its own new energy technology and gradually localize Chinese technology in Pakistan, so as to continuously strengthen its self-reliance ability.

Third, with the landing of China's new energy technology in Pakistan and the operation of a large number of new energy projects, Pakistan is in urgent need of a large number of technical talents. Chinese enterprises and educational institutions can help Pakistan cultivate talents in this field.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage World Technology Electricity China CPEC Same Price May November 2020 All From Government Industry Employment

Recent Stories

DC visits fruit, vegetable market

2 minutes ago

India launches massive drive against COVID-19

13 minutes ago

Ambassador Haque meets with China's Vice Minister ..

24 minutes ago

District admin officers inspect anti-polio campaig ..

26 minutes ago

Sama Satta Police arrest two drug peddlers in baha ..

26 minutes ago

Iran Fired Long-Range Missiles in Drills Hitting T ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.