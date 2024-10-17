MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of south Punjab, Fawad Hashim Rabbani said on Thursday that the government's Primary agenda was to eradicate poverty from the region with ensuring provision of basic necessities to the commoners.

The South Punjab Secretariat was actively working on the region's development under a comprehensive programme, he said while addressing to officers of the 41st mid-career management course who paid visit to South Punjab Secretariat here.

He emphasized that healthcare facilities and hospitals were being expanded in proportion to the population and adding that the rapid completion of major hospitals brought positive changes in the healthcare sector.

Secretary Services South Punjab, Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen and Director of the National Institute of Management Islamabad, Ejaz Ahmed Bajwa, were also present on the occasion.

The Additional Chief Secretary highlighted development of agriculture and livestock sectors and said that it could play vital role in bringing prosperity to the region.

He said, innovations were being introduced in farming and corporate dairy farming while model projects for shrimp and fish farming were launched on barren lands.

He further mentioned that artificial intelligence and digital technology were being utilized for the development of all sectors in the region.

He said South Punjab Secretariat was proud to be the first in the country to launch an e-filing system, a credit that went to the current Punjab Chief Secretary what he said.

He added that a recent project titled "Zero Out of school Children " was launched in district Layyah where data compiled to enroll 10,492 children and so far, 3,600 boys and girls were enrolled in the schools.

He further noted that the Chief Minister's School Nutrition Programme was successfully running in three districts of South Punjab.

Secretary Services, Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, briefed the officers on the profile, working, e-filing e-procurement systems and the various initiatives were taken in education, agriculture, modern irrigation systems and other departments of South Punjab.

On the occasion, the National Institute of Management presented a shield to the ACS while the Secretariat presented traditional Multani Ajrak and culturally significant gifts to the visiting officers.