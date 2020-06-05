Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Friday that it was top priority of the government to keep flour prices stable across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Friday that it was top priority of the government to keep flour prices stable across the province.

Presiding over a meeting related to wheat purchase and new procurement policy here at Chief Secretary camp office, he said that new wheat procurement policy was being formulated as per the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Every year financial burden on government was increasing due to wheat purchase at government level, he added.

Abdul Aleem Khan said, "New policy is being formulated to reduce financial burden on government, provision of targeted subsidy and stability in prices.

" He further said that in Punjab, 4.3 million tonnes of wheat was available in stock at government level.

He said that it was among the priorities of the government that farmers get good price of their produce and added that this year growers had been given good price of wheat.

It is pertinent to mention here that recommendations withregard to wheat procurement would be presented in thePunjab cabinet for final approval.