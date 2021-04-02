UrduPoint.com
Govt's Priority To Make Youth Skilled For Better Employment: DC Loralai

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 11:40 PM

Govt's priority to make youth skilled for better employment: DC Loralai

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Loralai Capt (retd) Fayyaz Ali on Friday said the priority of the provincial government was to make youth of Balochistan skilled so that they get employment immediately.

He said the demand for skilled people was increasing day by day in modern era and technically trained people could find employment easily.

He expressed these views while talking to students and teachers on the occasion of his visit to Government Technical Center Loralai.

Principal Engineer, Center Loralai, Abdul Bhari, District sports Officer, Zafarullah Shah, Mehmood Baloch of Information Department and teachers of the Center were also present.

Principal Engineer Abdul Bhari while giving a detailed briefing he said that 500 students were being imparted different training in technical fields at the Loralai Center.

Deputy Commissioner Loralai said that Vocational Training Centers across the province were providing modern and advance education in various walks of life.

It is imperative that the youth of the province take advantage of this facility and play their role in the development of the country.

The DC said if we look at our country today, the number of young people with degrees is in the thousands who are unemployed and were trying to search jobs around the areas.

He said that keeping in view the situation of the country, it is important to acquire technical or vocationalskills along with part of their general education.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Loralai Capt (R) Fayyaz Ali also distributed scholarship cheques among the students.

