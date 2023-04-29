UrduPoint.com

Govt's Priority To Resolve Journalists' Issues: Minister Of State For Poverty Alleviation And Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Govt's priority to resolve journalists' issues: Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi

Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday said that resolving issues being faced by the media was among the top priorities of the incumbent coalition government

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday said that resolving issues being faced by the media was among the top priorities of the incumbent coalition government.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Press Information Department's (PID) Sub-office Dera Ismail Khan led by Information Officer Fazal ur Rehman and PID's former Deputy Director Qazi Fazal Ahmad.

The state minister assured the delegation that all the issues of PID sub-office and local journalists would be addressed on priority.

He said the PID office in Dera Ismail Khan was closed during the previous tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which was an injustice not only with Dera Ismail Khan but all the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the restoration of PID office would help resolve issues of press clubs and media persons besides highlighting the problems of the area.

He said full support would be extended by the federal government to address the deprivations of the area.

Earlier, the delegation lauded the efforts of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Maryum Aurangzeb and high-ups of PID offices in Islamabad and Peshawar for restoring the PID office in Dera. The delegation also apprised the state minister about the issues of PID office, Dera Ismail Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dera Ismail Khan Faisal Karim Kundi Media All Government Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

10,000 wheat bags seized in Jehanian

10,000 wheat bags seized in Jehanian

18 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

18 minutes ago
 MoU signed for safe cities projects in Sialkot, Mu ..

MoU signed for safe cities projects in Sialkot, Muridke

21 minutes ago
 SDPI, ZTB sign MoU to improve agro productivity

SDPI, ZTB sign MoU to improve agro productivity

21 minutes ago
 UK Officials to Ensure Kazakhstan's Adherence to S ..

UK Officials to Ensure Kazakhstan's Adherence to Sanctions Against Russia - Fore ..

18 minutes ago
 Demonstration Against Holding G7 Summit in Japan T ..

Demonstration Against Holding G7 Summit in Japan Takes Place in Kyoto

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.