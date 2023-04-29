Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday said that resolving issues being faced by the media was among the top priorities of the incumbent coalition government

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday said that resolving issues being faced by the media was among the top priorities of the incumbent coalition government.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Press Information Department's (PID) Sub-office Dera Ismail Khan led by Information Officer Fazal ur Rehman and PID's former Deputy Director Qazi Fazal Ahmad.

The state minister assured the delegation that all the issues of PID sub-office and local journalists would be addressed on priority.

He said the PID office in Dera Ismail Khan was closed during the previous tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which was an injustice not only with Dera Ismail Khan but all the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the restoration of PID office would help resolve issues of press clubs and media persons besides highlighting the problems of the area.

He said full support would be extended by the federal government to address the deprivations of the area.

Earlier, the delegation lauded the efforts of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Maryum Aurangzeb and high-ups of PID offices in Islamabad and Peshawar for restoring the PID office in Dera. The delegation also apprised the state minister about the issues of PID office, Dera Ismail Khan.