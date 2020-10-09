Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rababa Khan Buledi has said Balochistan government enjoys the privilege of having an effective and necessary legislation on Mental Health

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rababa Khan Buledi has said Balochistan government enjoys the privilege of having an effective and necessary legislation on Mental Health.

"In order to build a healthy society, it is necessary to pay attention to mental health as well as general diseases," she said in her message issued on Friday on the eve of World Mental Health Day.

Dr. Rababa Khan Buledi said that measures for care of mentally ill people are among the priorities of the government.

Balochistan Mental Health Act 2019 is different and unique from other provinces," she said adding that there is a need for public awareness about mental health as 450 million people around the world are suffering from some form of mental illness.

Balochistan Parliamentary Secretary for Health said that in 2002 it was estimated that more than 154 million people worldwide suffer from depression. About one percent of the world's population suffers from schizophrenia at some point.

Giving details of the patients suffering from the mental health, she said that according to the United Nations, one in four people worldwide needs some form of mental health care. " While up to 85% of people in developing countries do not have access to any treatment for mental illness, she said that long-term measures were proposed to provide mental health-related treatment in Balochistan as well as general health problems. She said that a healthy life is directly related to a healthy mind adding that the rise in the number of people suffering from mental illness is due to poverty, various social and economic problems.

"Excessive and abnormal use of mobile phones and computers is also a mental illness, she said and suggested that regular treatment, physical exercise, recreational activities and a good environment are essential for overcome the mental health related issues.