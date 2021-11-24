(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Wednesday said five major initiatives launched by the government for socio-economic uplift of people were set to transform the country on fast tracking the national development.

Those initiatives included Ehsaas Programme, Kamyab Jawan, Sehat Insaf Card, Kamyab Pakistan and others, the SAPM said while addressing to ceremony of Kamyab Jawan Convention here where four new initiatives were launched for ensuring meaningful engagement of youth.

Usman Dar extended gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing gainful employment to the youth who has been flourishing in entrepreneurship sector by leaps and bounds after launch of the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

He said PM Imran Khan had been strong proponent of empowering the youth as he always termed them 'precious asset' of the country.

The prime minister launched three major initiatives for youth with cost of Rs 135 billion so that they could get employment, education and meaningful engagement, he noted.

Under those projects, he said Rs 100 billion allocated for providing employment to the youth, Rs 10 billion for skill scholarships and Rs 4 billion dedicated to ensure meaningful engagement of youth including sports, innovation league and green youth movement.

He said new programme Kamyab Jawan Markaz would prove to be a game changer for students of the universities.

The youth was facing problems related to career counseling, job placement and access to information, but new initiative would resolve their issues.

Usman Dar said the government had laid foundation for the youth development through the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

He said he was glad to highlight that a large number of young people from across the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan became successful after opening their own businesses under the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Those youngsters did not only open their own businesses but also created jobs for other people across the country, he added.