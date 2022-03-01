UrduPoint.com

Govt's Prudent Policies Yielding Results: Ali M Khan

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2022 | 12:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday said the government's prudent policies were yielding positive results and masses would get relief from them.

Talking to a private news channel, he said after the announcement of relief package by the Prime Minister Imran Khan people would get relief.

The government was taking strict actions against hoarders and those who created problems and difficulties for the country, he added.

>