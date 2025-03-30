(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The Multan divisional administration has released data showcasing the impact of government policies in the shape of Ramazan Bazaars during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan, four subsidised Ramazan bazaars were set up across the division to provide essential food items at affordable rates. A total subsidy of Rs 18.5 million was given on 21 essential commodities, ensuring relief for the general public.

These efforts were well received, with over 300,000 people purchasing goods from the Ramazan bazaars.

Besides the Ramazan Bazaars, 13 special sale points were established to facilitate the sale of sugar at lower prices, Commissioner added through a handout issued here on Sunday.

Apart from subsidies, the government also extended financial support to underprivileged families. More than 330,000 deserving households received Rs. 10,000 each in financial aid, bringing the total disbursed amount to Rs 1971 million.

Citizens have widely appreciated these initiatives, recognizing them as a significant step toward ensuring food security and financial relief during Ramazan.