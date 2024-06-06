- Home
- Govt's reform measures start yielding results with reduced inflation, public debt: PM
Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2024 | 07:25 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the reform measures taken by his government had already started yielding results in the form of successfully tapered food inflation, reduced current account deficit and public debt down to a more sustainable level.
The prime minister, talking to Chairman of China Export-Import Bank (EXIM) Dr. Wu Fulin here, highlighted his government's reform agenda focused on governance, taxation, and ease of doing business to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).
He appreciated the EXIM Bank’s continued support for the modernization of industries,agriculture and IT sectors of Pakistan.
He also discussed the possible role of the China EXIM Bank in financing Pakistan-China joint venture projects and trade financing as part of efforts to boost Pakistan’s exports to international markets.
The EXIM Bank chairman underscored the critical role of economic and financial cooperation under CPEC phase II and China EXIM Bank’s strategic partnership with Pakistan and support to advance sustainable development under the concept of ‘shared prosperity’.
