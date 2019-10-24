UrduPoint.com
Govt's Reform Measures To Boost Country's Economy: Minister For Planning, Development And Reform, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 12:57 PM

Govt's reform measures to boost country's economy: Minister for Planning, Development and Reform, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar

Minister for Planning, Development and Reform, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar has said that the incumbent government's economic reform measures will strengthen the country's economy

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th October, 2019) Minister for Planning, Development and Reform, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar has said that the incumbent government's economic reform measures will strengthen the country's economy.He was talking to Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr.

Geoffrey Shaw, who called on him in Islamabad.While discussing bilateral relations and foreign investment in various sectors in Pakistan especially in Gwadar, Khusro Bakhtyar said that ongoing phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor will bring about socio-economic benefits for the welfare of the people.

He stated that CPEC has now entered into its second phase with focus on poverty alleviation, agriculture and business to business industrial cooperation.On the occasion, The Australian High Commissioner expressed pleasure at the government's emphasis on socio-economic welfare of the people and making interventions for achieving sustained economic growth and development.

