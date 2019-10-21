UrduPoint.com
Govt's Reforms Agenda To Improve Health Sector: Dr Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza Monday said that the government had initiated a reforms agenda for revamping of entire health infrastructure of the country

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza Monday said that the government had initiated a reforms agenda for revamping of entire health infrastructure of the country.

Addressing the International Conference on Medical education, Dr Zafar Mirza said that entire healthcare system would be upgraded in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the incumbent government was determined to bring about reforms in the health sector. He added the government was striving to improve the health facilities for the masses.

He said that special attention was being paid to improving patient care in hospitals of Federal capital that are catering to bulk of patients not only from the capital but from other parts of the country.

He said that government would revamp the services at federal government hospitals in order to improve the quality of services for patients.

He said that there would be no compromise on the healthcare delivery system. He added the ministry was striving hard to improve health facilities for the masses at all public sector hospitals functioning under the federal government.

Dr Zafar Mirza said that the previous government paid little attention to the health sector, however, he vowed that the present government would make all-out efforts to bring about the much-needed changes in the health sector.

He said that the government was well-aware of the challenges and problems in the health sector, adding, it had a clear plan and vision to tackle these mounting problems.

He said that the government would increase the funds and human resource for improvement of patient care.

He said that all medical staff had been directed that no effort should be spared in providing best possible treatment to the patients.

He added there would be zero tolerance for negligence in this regard.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was paying special attention for having revolutionary changes in health sector, adding, keeping in view the vision of PM Imran Khan no stone would be left unturned to ensure provision of best health care facilitates in the country.

