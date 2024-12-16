- Home
Govt's Reforms Program Puts Positive Impact On National Economy: Federal Minister For Commerce Jam Kamal Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 11:49 PM
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday said that incumbent government's reforms program puts positive impact on the national economy.
Talking to media during his visit to Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jam Kamal said the government is introducing reforms in every ministry, institution and sector to take the economy on right direction.
Federal Commerce Minister emphasized that the federal government was also collaborating with the private sector to enhance processes further. As a result, the country is now on the path to economic growth, marked by positive economic indicators.
The Currency is stabilizing, inflation has dropped to single digits and electricity costs are decreasing, he said and added that ongoing negotiations with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) will bring additional relief to the electricity consumers.
The minister highlighted that government's efforts in the sugar sector have ensured that despite sugar exports, prices in local market never increased.
He stressed that controlling inflation requires the active participation of provincial governments and institutions, urging joint efforts to improve infrastructure at the grassroots level to benefit the masses.
He lamented the lack of export processing zones in Pakistan, which should have been established decades ago to attract international interest. Issues such as electricity, gas and value addition hindered progress in this area.
However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a committee to assess the zones across the country, evaluate their needs, and address infrastructure gaps. He assured that work in this regard would commence soon, with collaboration between the committee, the Ministry of Commerce, and the board of Investment.
Jam Kamal Khan stated that international institutions closely monitor Pakistan’s economic indicators. Despite challenges, exports have increased, and there are no negative economic trends. He added that issues in the textile sector have also been resolved, leading to improvements.
He further added that the Ministry of Commerce was working on a domestic commerce policy to focus on the production of various crops across different regions, modernizing these processes, and raising awareness about value addition. Without value addition, exporting these crops is not feasible, and the ministry is in constant communication with chambers across the country to address these concerns, he maintained.
On this occasion, member of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Bilal Waqar Khan, and Sukkur Chamber President, Khalid Kakizai, were also present.
Earlier, the minister held a meeting with officials and members of the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce, listened to their concerns and assured to solve their issues.
