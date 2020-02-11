As Federal Cabinet to join heads to announce subsidy package for public relief today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb takes a jibe at government

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th February, 2020) As Federal Cabinet to join heads to announce subsidy package for public relief today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb takes a jibe at government.In her media talk on Tuesday, Marriyum Aurangzeb termed the government's subsidy package for the deserving people "daytime robbery".PML-N's leader claimed that the Rs 15-18 billion package would be "a form of oppression for the nation",She said that government has exposed itself by introducing such a subsidy.

"Imran Khan's partners have caused shortages of sugar and wheat flour in the markets, sugar export, increase in prices, subsequent shortage and then import meant to benefit a mafia" she claimed.Furthermore she said A same group of mafia has benefited as a ban imposed on sugar exports, and maintenance of high prices."Despite of a ban in place on the exports of sugar and wheat flour, Imran mafia has exported these commodities by providing subsidy in their prices,she added.