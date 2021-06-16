(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that development roadmap would ensure genuine development as the annual development programme, valuing Rs 560 billion, would ensure development in every district.

In a statement, the CM said parliamentarians had been consulted, adding that a 66 per cent increase in the development programme in a year showed the strong development priorities of the government.

The difficult decisions made for economic stabilization have started yielding positive results and Punjab was moving forward rapidly, the CM maintained.

The development programme will augur well for the province and fruits of development would reach every nook and corner of the province.

He regretted the people yearned for development in the past as progress was shown in papers only.

The PTI inherited the devastated economy in 2018 as wrong policies and exhibitory projects hadbankrupted the province, he added.