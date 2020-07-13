UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt's Smart Lockdown Strategy Decreases COVID-19 Cases In Country

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 03:40 PM

Govt's smart lockdown strategy decreases COVID-19 cases in country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :A leading medical expert on corona virus pandemic Dr. Muhammad Salman on Monday advised that the people should follow government and other health experts' guidelines (SOPs) to get rid of corona virus pandemic from their lives.

Talking on a private news channel, the expert said government's smart lockdown strategy is effectively working to decrease the number of corona virus cases (Covid-19) in the country.

He said the number of COVID-19 cases were increasing in the last few months but after the smart lockdown strategy of the government, the number of cases have started decreasing.

Dr. Muhammad Salman said the people should still needed to be very careful in observing their daily routine activities and prefer to stay at home as much as possible.

"Unfortunately, the people in cities especially those belonging to poor social background are still not following the guidelines (SOPs) as introduced by the government ", he added.

He said the government should introduce a proper mechanism for laborers and daily wagers so that they could be able to keep themselves saved from this pandemic.

At start, a large number of people were affected by this fatal virus and few of them were placed on the ventilators. But thanked to Allah almighty most of them have been completely recovered now.

He also suggested that the senior citizens must use healthy diet including fruit juices and other healthy food to improve their immune system adding he said the people must also follow the guidelines (SOPs) during Eid-ul-Azha and prefer to stay at home so they may be stay saved from COVID-19.

He warned that the cattle markets could be the nurseries of COVID-19 so precaution is better than cure.

Related Topics

Poor Cure May Market From Government

Recent Stories

Seemi Raheel says “humour” is dead in Pakistan

9 minutes ago

Independent adjudicator reserves order on Umar Akm ..

40 minutes ago

Independent adjudicator reserves order on Umar Akm ..

1 hour ago

OIC Condemns Houthi Terrorist Militia’s Attempt ..

1 hour ago

Man set ablaze by his wife in Sialkot battles for ..

1 hour ago

HUAWEI Y8p is the Ultimate Champion with its 48 MP ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.