ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :A leading medical expert on corona virus pandemic Dr. Muhammad Salman on Monday advised that the people should follow government and other health experts' guidelines (SOPs) to get rid of corona virus pandemic from their lives.

Talking on a private news channel, the expert said government's smart lockdown strategy is effectively working to decrease the number of corona virus cases (Covid-19) in the country.

He said the number of COVID-19 cases were increasing in the last few months but after the smart lockdown strategy of the government, the number of cases have started decreasing.

Dr. Muhammad Salman said the people should still needed to be very careful in observing their daily routine activities and prefer to stay at home as much as possible.

"Unfortunately, the people in cities especially those belonging to poor social background are still not following the guidelines (SOPs) as introduced by the government ", he added.

He said the government should introduce a proper mechanism for laborers and daily wagers so that they could be able to keep themselves saved from this pandemic.

At start, a large number of people were affected by this fatal virus and few of them were placed on the ventilators. But thanked to Allah almighty most of them have been completely recovered now.

He also suggested that the senior citizens must use healthy diet including fruit juices and other healthy food to improve their immune system adding he said the people must also follow the guidelines (SOPs) during Eid-ul-Azha and prefer to stay at home so they may be stay saved from COVID-19.

He warned that the cattle markets could be the nurseries of COVID-19 so precaution is better than cure.