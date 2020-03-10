UrduPoint.com
Govt's Socio-economic Measures Put Country On Right Path: FM Qureshi

Tue 10th March 2020

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday said owing to the present government's non-traditional and modern socio-economic measures, the country was heading towards right direction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday said owing to the present government's non-traditional and modern socio-economic measures, the country was heading towards right direction.

The present government's socio-economic policies were aimed at welfare and well-being of masses, he added.

The foreign minister expressed these views during a meeting with Minister for Economic Affairs Hamad Azhar, according to a brief statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here.

During the meeting views were exchanged in detail about economic situation of the country.

They also discussed the business and investment opportunities in the wake of international political landscape and situation in the region.

