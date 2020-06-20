Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said the federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had taken practical steps against the pandemic in the best interest of the nation for saving the country from big catastrophe

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said the Federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had taken practical steps against the pandemic in the best interest of the nation for saving the country from big catastrophe.

He said the government along with Health Department was remained alert to control the spread of the coronavirus across the country and the government has decided to impose smart lockdown in an emergency basis saying that the pandemic virus was now spreading rapidly in those areas.

The doctors are fighting against the coronavirus who are the pride of the nation and our heroes, Their efforts will always be remembered, he said adding that doctors along with media workers are also most affected from the virus and we are proud of such workers who go out in the best interest of the nation without caring for their lives on every painful occasion.

Shahbaz Gill along with Balochistan Government's spokesman Liaqat Shahwani expressed these views while addressing a press conference here in Quetta.

he said he was visiting Quetta on the special directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan so that Health Sector personnel could be encouraged and massage of Prime Minister given to doctors.

Therefore, he visited all hospitals to review measures for addressing the grievances of doctors and provided them safety kits in a war against COVID-19.

"Initially there were two coronavirus laboratories, now 30,000 tests are being conducted on a daily basis in Balochistan province," he said.

100 more beds will be added in Fatima Jinnah Hospital, Testing facility is being provided in Loralai, he said adding that federal government stood side by side with Balochistan and the Prime Minister made decisions in the wider interest of the nation.

He said that every political party comes to the House with its manifesto and we have a lot of respect for our allies. Borders have been closed due to coronavirus situation.

He also held meetings with such doctors who were affected by the coronavirus during the treatment of the patients and paid rich tribute to national heroes on behalf of Prime Minister Imran.

Shahbaz Gill said that the Prime Minister had directed that the people of the country should be encouraged to work in the field of health.

He said that there was no shortage of safety kits in any of the hospitals adding that 34% of the households in India do not have food and the people there were more affected by the government's negligence.

On this occasion, Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani said that so far 287 doctors were infected with coronavirus out of which 5 were martyred, 69 paramedics were infected out of which 3 were martyred. He said that up to Rs. 6 billion has been released in a fight against coronavirus.