LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that steps taken by the government for overcoming coronavirus had proved useful and its spread decreased due to smart-lockdown policy.

Meanwhile, the holding of the NCOC meeting in Lahore had promoted the passion of national unity and this forum had also strengthened concord among Federal and provincial governments.

In a statement issued here, the CM deplored that the opposition left the affectees alone while engaging itself in point-scoring.

The strategy employed by Prime Minister Imran Khan to overcome the coronavirus pandemic had been appreciated largely, he said and added that the number of coronavirus patients had been sufficiently decreased in Punjab. Similarly, the number of recovered patients had also increased, he added.

However, he said, it was imperative to follow SOPs on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha as well to control further spread of the virus, the CM concluded.