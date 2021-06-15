UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 07:56 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said owing to the measures taken by present government for the revival of agriculture sector, small farmers got due dividends of their produce, which, besides improving their livelihoods, were also putting positive impact on the economy.

He expressed satisfaction over the steps, saying all the resources were being utilized for the development of agriculture sector and further enhancing productivity.

The prime minister was talking to Minister for National food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, who called on him here.

The National Food Security minister apprised the prime minister about the record production of wheat, rice, maize, moong, onion and potatoes in the country as well as the steps taken for the revival of livestock sector.

More Stories From Pakistan

