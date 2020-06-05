The provincial government has taken revolutionary steps in the energy sector to provide low cost electricity to the industrial sectors was started, Secretary Energy Muhammad Zubair Khan told a media conference here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The provincial government has taken revolutionary steps in the energy sector to provide low cost electricity to the industrial sectors was started, Secretary Energy Muhammad Zubair Khan told a media conference here on Friday.

Flanked by CEO Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) Engineering Muhammad Naeem Khan, Secretary Energy Muhammad Zubair Khan said that for the first time in the history of the country,18 MW power of Peyor Power House was sold to industrial units through wheeling model and the industries would get low cost electricity which at one hands helps in developing the industrial sector and on the other hands generate more employment.

"Additional revenue of Rs147 million per annum will be generated for the province, industrial sector will be developed and employment opportunities will also be created", Secretary Energy Muhammad Zubair Khan said.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has crossed another milestone in the energy sector, he said, adding that for the first time in the history of the country, work has started from Friday on the wheeling model of selling 18 MW power from Swabi to the industrial sector at low prices.

The low cost electricity supply to the industrial sector would on the one hand develop industries and create new employment opportunities and on the other hand this unique model will generate an additional revenue of Rs147 million per annum for the province.

Secretary Energy said that the revolutionary initiative to start regular supply of electricity from industrial power units to the industrial sector at affordable rates through this model.

This unique power supply project is being launched as a role model, he said, adding, "In fact, the 'Wheeling Model' energy project means that 18 MW of power generated from the Pehor Power Plant will be added to the national grid and the same power will be provided through PESCO transmission line at low rates." The power generated from hydropower plants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is currently being sold to CCPAG at Rs4 per unit and it is further selling the same power to the industrial sector through PESCO at the rate of about Rs18 per unit.

With charges, the provincial government will sell its electricity at cheaper rates of about Rs9 per unit. He said that earlier the provincial government used to earn about Rs158 million per unit from the Pehor power plant at Rs4 per unit, which is now Rs9 per unit to the industrial sector.

According to the estimates, the revenue will be around Rs305 million, of which the province will now have an additional revenue of Rs147 million. He said that the wheeling model would prove to be useful for both the industrial sector and the provincial government.

He said that the provincial government has recently setup a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grid Company which would generate electricity from the province's own completed hydropower projects in the coming days. It would further help reduce the dependence of the province on other departments, he said.