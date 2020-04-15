ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) Dr Shahbaz Gill Tuesday said that it was due to the excellent performance of the present government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan which saved the nation from massive loss by coronavirus pendamic.

In a talk show programme of ptv news, he said the Prime Minister took moderate decision of lockdown to save the national economy by protecting the financial interests of the people living below poverty line.

He said now, the ban would be lifted gradually and in phased manner by giving priority to the bottom segments of the society on the basis of their needs.

He said there would have been 18000 to 20000 COVID-19 infected patients in the country today in the absence of wise decision of the government.

To a question, the PTI leader said overseas Pakistanis had equal rights who could be brought back in number to keep them in quarantine for at least seventeen days.

To another question about Sindh government's concerns, he said that the Prime Minister has categorically stated that under 18th Amendment, provinces have free hand for decision making.