UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt's Strong Coordination With Security Agencies, Police Lead To Lasting Peace In KP: Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 08:28 PM

Govt's strong coordination with security agencies, police lead to lasting peace in KP: Chief Minister

Federal Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Federal Minister Azam Swati and Senator Shibli Faraz Monday jointly called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkha Mahmood Khan at Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad and discussed with him overall political situation in the country with special reference to security environ in the merged tribal districts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Federal Minister Azam Swati and Senator Shibli Faraz Monday jointly called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkha Mahmood Khan at Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad and discussed with him overall political situation in the country with special reference to security environ in the merged tribal districts of the province.

The chief minister said that overall development of the province including merged tribal districts and restoration of peace top the priority list of the KP government. He said that peace has been restored in the KP due to strong coordination between the provincial government with the security agencies and police department.

He informed that Levies and Khasadaar have been merged into KP regular police which is an important step towards improving law and order situation in erstwhile FATA. The KP has become a model province with regard to policing he said adding the KP government was making strenuous efforts to bring further improvement in it.

The CM said that tourism sector of the province got a big boost as various feasible scenic sites have been identified in the merged areas for tapping tourism potential of the province. He assured that tourism sites would soon be introduced as industry which will give stability and strengthen to the provincial economy besides promoting indigenous employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister told that the KP government was focusing on establishment of lasting peace in the province so that backward districts could be bring at par to developed areas.

Mahmood Khan told that the government in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was utilizing all available resource for promotion of tourism in the province which is bestowed with GOD gifted natural potential.

The day was not far off when tourists from across the world would move towards the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for exploring tourism secrets.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Chief Minister Defence Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police FATA Law And Order God All From Government Industry Top Employment

Recent Stories

Khalifa University establishes new research instit ..

30 minutes ago

Sharjah shares academic and service sector experti ..

30 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah, Singapore discuss bilateral cooper ..

30 minutes ago

‘Comprehensive Medical Examination Centre’ lau ..

45 minutes ago

69 bread makers arrested, sent to jail for 15 days ..

2 minutes ago

UK Defense Ministry Announces Measures to Tackle I ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.