PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Federal Minister Azam Swati and Senator Shibli Faraz Monday jointly called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkha Mahmood Khan at Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad and discussed with him overall political situation in the country with special reference to security environ in the merged tribal districts of the province.

The chief minister said that overall development of the province including merged tribal districts and restoration of peace top the priority list of the KP government. He said that peace has been restored in the KP due to strong coordination between the provincial government with the security agencies and police department.

He informed that Levies and Khasadaar have been merged into KP regular police which is an important step towards improving law and order situation in erstwhile FATA. The KP has become a model province with regard to policing he said adding the KP government was making strenuous efforts to bring further improvement in it.

The CM said that tourism sector of the province got a big boost as various feasible scenic sites have been identified in the merged areas for tapping tourism potential of the province. He assured that tourism sites would soon be introduced as industry which will give stability and strengthen to the provincial economy besides promoting indigenous employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister told that the KP government was focusing on establishment of lasting peace in the province so that backward districts could be bring at par to developed areas.

Mahmood Khan told that the government in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was utilizing all available resource for promotion of tourism in the province which is bestowed with GOD gifted natural potential.

The day was not far off when tourists from across the world would move towards the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for exploring tourism secrets.