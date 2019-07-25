UrduPoint.com
Govt's Struggle To Ensure Country's Progress Lauded

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:30 PM

Govt's struggle to ensure country's progress lauded

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) chairman Yasir Gillani on Thursday said the PTI government's struggle to put the country on road to progress was commendable.

He stated this in a message issued here in connection with Youm-e-Tashakkur, which the PTI celebrated today to commemorate its victory in the 2018 general election.

He said in coming years Pakistan would make progress and its people would become prosperous. People had chosen the PTI after getting rid of those who plundered the country, he maintained.

It was pertinent to mention here that PHA's Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan held the ceremony in connection with Youm-e-Tashakkur and he also cut a cake to celebrate the occasion.

Hafiz Zeeshan speaking on the occasion said the PTI government under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was not only creating ease in the lives of people, but also striving hard to ensure progress of the country.

The ceremony was attended by PTI leaders Khalid Ghurki, Imran Abid and others.

