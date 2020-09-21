Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday, while underlining the government's priorities in provision of subsidies from the national exchequer, made it clear that its objective was to support the weak segments of the society and further strengthen the social and economic development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday, while underlining the government's priorities in provision of subsidies from the national exchequer, made it clear that its objective was to support the weak segments of the society and further strengthen the social and economic development.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting to further making the government's system of subsidies in different sectors transparent and more organized, besides ensuring its dividends to the deserving people, the PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Industries Muhammad Hammad Azhar, advisors Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Abdul Razak Dawood, special assistants Dr Sania Nishtar and Dr Shahbaz Gill, former secretary finance Dr Waqar Masood and other senior officials.

Former minister Shaukat Tareen, Sultan Ali Alana, Arif Habib and Dr Ijaz Nabi attended the meeting via videolink.

The meeting considered various proposals for further reforms in the government's system for provision of directly and indirectly subsidies, and its quantities.

During the meeting, the prime minister observed that taking benefits by the undeserving people from the official subsidies was not only a wastage of national resources, but also usurpation of the rights of deserving people.

He underscored the need for bringing reforms in the system.

The prime minister also appreciated the efforts of the think tank and directed for formulation of a road-map over feasible proposals, so that they could be gradually implemented.

\867