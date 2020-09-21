UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt's Subsidies Only Meant For Weak, Deserving People: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 11:54 PM

Govt's subsidies only meant for weak, deserving people: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday, while underlining the government's priorities in provision of subsidies from the national exchequer, made it clear that its objective was to support the weak segments of the society and further strengthen the social and economic development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday, while underlining the government's priorities in provision of subsidies from the national exchequer, made it clear that its objective was to support the weak segments of the society and further strengthen the social and economic development.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting to further making the government's system of subsidies in different sectors transparent and more organized, besides ensuring its dividends to the deserving people, the PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Industries Muhammad Hammad Azhar, advisors Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Abdul Razak Dawood, special assistants Dr Sania Nishtar and Dr Shahbaz Gill, former secretary finance Dr Waqar Masood and other senior officials.

Former minister Shaukat Tareen, Sultan Ali Alana, Arif Habib and Dr Ijaz Nabi attended the meeting via videolink.

The meeting considered various proposals for further reforms in the government's system for provision of directly and indirectly subsidies, and its quantities.

During the meeting, the prime minister observed that taking benefits by the undeserving people from the official subsidies was not only a wastage of national resources, but also usurpation of the rights of deserving people.

He underscored the need for bringing reforms in the system.

The prime minister also appreciated the efforts of the think tank and directed for formulation of a road-map over feasible proposals, so that they could be gradually implemented.

\867

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Tank Media From Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

2 hours ago

External construction for Austria Pavilion at Expo ..

2 hours ago

Poultry industry meeting domestic requirements of ..

2 minutes ago

Rehman Malik congratulates Bilawal on birthday

2 minutes ago

'Waris' became his identity: Amjad Islam Amjad

2 minutes ago

Meghan, Harry 'did not collaborate' with recent bo ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.