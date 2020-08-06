BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister for food Abdul Aleem Khan has said that Government has given subsidy on wheat in order to facilitate the masses.

He was presiding over a high-level meeting at the conference room of Commissioner Office here today. He said that quota of flour mills involved in the inter provincial supply of flour from subsidized wheat would be revoked. He urged the Food Department and district administrations to play their role in ensuring the sale of flour at fixed prices through improved monitoring.

He also directed to take stern action against hoarding and overpricing of wheat flour. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudary briefed Senior Minister Punjab on availability of flour and sugar in the division and steps were being taken against coronavirus.

Ehsaas Program,anti-dengue drive,locust control, plantation campaign,arrangements for Moharram-ul-Haram and development projects were undergoing in the division.