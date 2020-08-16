ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had been successfully handling of COVID-19 pandemic was winning of global accolades.

The incumbent government had adopted a strategy of smart lockdown and managed to control the spreading of coronavirus to a great extent, she said while talking to Radio Pakistan.

The minister said with the help of Allah Almighty, the prevailing situation was under control in the country.

She underlined the need to follow the guidelines and standard operating procedures issued by the government in our daily activities because the threat of COVID-19 was not over yet.

She said in Punjab, Lahore was the hub of COVID-19 outbreak while Rawalpindi was on second number regarding the cases in the province.

She further said the Punjab government had issued a notification to the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to ensure proper and effective implementation of guidelines and anyone found violating the SOPs should be penalized.

Renowned Scholar Dr Atta Ur Rehman said despite constraints of resources, the way Pakistan defeated the coronavirus was appreciable and it had also been acknowledged by the world.

He said the present government had taken corrective measures in very early stages of the outbreak and prevented the spread of deadly virus.