UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt's Successful Handling Of COVID-19 Winning Of Global Accolades: Dr Yasmin

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 12:40 PM

Govt's successful handling of COVID-19 winning of global accolades: Dr Yasmin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had been successfully handling of COVID-19 pandemic was winning of global accolades.

The incumbent government had adopted a strategy of smart lockdown and managed to control the spreading of coronavirus to a great extent, she said while talking to Radio Pakistan.

The minister said with the help of Allah Almighty, the prevailing situation was under control in the country.

She underlined the need to follow the guidelines and standard operating procedures issued by the government in our daily activities because the threat of COVID-19 was not over yet.

She said in Punjab, Lahore was the hub of COVID-19 outbreak while Rawalpindi was on second number regarding the cases in the province.

She further said the Punjab government had issued a notification to the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to ensure proper and effective implementation of guidelines and anyone found violating the SOPs should be penalized.

Renowned Scholar Dr Atta Ur Rehman said despite constraints of resources, the way Pakistan defeated the coronavirus was appreciable and it had also been acknowledged by the world.

He said the present government had taken corrective measures in very early stages of the outbreak and prevented the spread of deadly virus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Government Of Punjab Punjab Rawalpindi Hub Sunday Government Yasmin Rashid Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New approved plans to reopen private schools in Ab ..

30 minutes ago

Imtiaz’s Mission Re-Invention: All You Need To K ..

54 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Zayed appreciates Ghobaisha Al Ketbi& ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Biomedical centre is UAE’s healing to ..

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 21.45 million, d ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 16, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.