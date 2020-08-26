UrduPoint.com
Govt's Target Is To Relieve Masses: Aon Dogar

Wed 26th August 2020

Govt's target is to relieve masses: Aon Dogar

Punjab Parliamentary Secretary Aon Hameed Dogar termed main target of PTI's government was to relieve masses to which it was burning midnight oil until achieve it successfully

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Parliamentary Secretary Aon Hameed Dogar termed main target of PTI's government was to relieve masses to which it was burning midnight oil until achieve it successfully.

While talking to media persons here Wednesday, he said development work in PP-276 (his constituency) would be done on preferential basis.

He said he had called on CM Punjab in Lahore who assured him of doing the needful.

He informed that he had talked with Usman Buzdar regarding delaying of development projects in his constituency due to coronavirus. He said some more projects had also come to discussion during holding brief discussion with him.

