(@fidahassanain)

Govt's team says JUI-F provoked general public and demanded PM's resignation which is out of question.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2019) The government's negotiating team with the opposition has announced to approach the courts against JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman's statement for provoking general public and demanding resignation of Prime Minister Imrarn Khan.

Addressing a press conference, Government's team head Federal Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said that thier doors are always open for the opposition parties for dialogue.

"The yesterday speeches of the opposition leaders are very awful," said Mr. Khattak. He said if the opposition leaders threatned us now it meant that they violated thier the agreement they had already done.

"No body even think about the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, because we got votes," he further said, warning the opposition leaders to stay away from their demand of PM's resignation.

On Friday, PM Imran Khan himself said that they would send food to the marchers but would never send them resignation.

He said they had been making efforts for the development of the country. He ruled out the possibility of NRO to any opposition leader.

On other side, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman has given 48-hour ultimatum to Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign, warning that the people otherwise have the capability to enter the Prime Minister houose.

"We cannot show more patience," he said. "We are giving two days' time otherwise the people have the capability to enter the PM House by force and arrest the prime minister," said JUI-F Chief.

He also said that the opposition doesn't want to clash with the institutions and wants to see them strengthened. He said Imran Khan must step down because the government failed to deliver in all sectors, pointing out that country's stability under threat due to the incumbent government.

Maulana Fazl ur Rehman said Imran Khan promised to give jobs but only two persons including Raza Baqir and Shabber Zaidi who came from abroad and got jobs.