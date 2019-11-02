UrduPoint.com
Govt's Team Rejects JUI-F's Demand Of PM's Resignation, Early Elections

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 56 seconds ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 05:22 PM

Govt's team rejects JUI-F's demand of PM's resignation, early elections

The sources say that the government has decided to take strict action if marchers violated the previous agreement.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2019) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI)'s core committee rejected the demand of resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan by opposition parties, appreciating untiring efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the progress of the country.

According to the details, the core committee meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan to deliberate on Azadi March and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Fazl ur Rehman's deadline.

The sources said that the committee rejected the JUI-F's demand of PM's resignation saying that the unconstitutional demands of the opposition would not be entertained. By holding march and protest, the opposition parties are trying to sabotage the process of accountability. The opposition, they said, was allowed to hold protest in Federal capital by accepting thier constitutional right.

Besides it, PTI core committee decided that government would take action and law would be implemented if marchers breached the agreement. The committee, according to the sources, condemned the language used for national institutions and statements regarding arrest of PM Imran Khan.

"Bad language for national institutions would not be tolerated as these institutions work for national security," the sources said while quoting the members of the committee as saying. The committee said that Pakistan was now progressing due to the efforts and sacrifices by these institutions and it was due to these institutes that peace prevails in the country today.
The efforts of Special Assistant Firdous Ashiq Awan for representing government’s stance in an effective way were also appreicated by the committee. PM directed other leaders to support Awan in promoting party’s stance in such conditions.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, head of government’s negotiation committee, briefed the meeting about contacts and talks with opposition.

It may be mentioned here that it is the second day of Azadi March in Islamabad against the PTI's government.

