Govt's Top Focus Is Infrastructure Projects To Facilitate Masses: FM Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 03:30 PM

Govt's top focus is infrastructure projects to facilitate masses: FM Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said on Saturday that the government was focusing on infrastructure projects on priority basis for convenience of masses.

He was chairing the meeting of district coordination committee here to review pace on different uplift projects in the district.

The meeting was also attended by Special Assistant to PM on political affairs and Chief Whip national assembly Malik Aamir Dogar, provincial minister for energy Dr Akhtar Malik, MNAs Ibrahim Khan, Ahmed Hassan Dehr, MPAs Qasim Abbas, Muhammad Salman Naeem, ,Nadeem Qureshi, Javed Ansari, Akhtar Labar, Wasif Mazhar Raan, Wasim Khan Badozai, Mian Tariq Abdullah, DC Aamir Kareem, CPO Masood Marth and other officials from different departments.

Qureshi maintained that the fruits of south Punjab Secretariat started yielding positive results. Despite tough circumstances, the government would continue journey of development, he reiterated. He instructed district administration to conduct technical survey in order to resolve traffic problems in the city.

He instructed heads of different departments to keep monitoring of the uplift schemes and complete these within stipulated time period. Special Assistant to PM on political affairs Malik Aamir Dogar stated that the government had released huge funds for welfare of masses.

Provincial Minister Dr Akhtar Malik also spoke and stated that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was taking special interest in the development of the backward areas. The work on different mega projects was in progress, he noted.

He also instructed officers to prepare feasibility plan for flyover at Timber market, Tughlaq road and grass-mandi.

Provincial parliamentary secretary Nadeem Qureshi stated that timber market should be shifted outside the city. He also focused on widening and repairs of different roads in the city.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Kareem briefed about different ongoing projects and stated that the work was heading forward with rapid pace as per guidance of the parliamentarians.

He hinted that the work on upgradation of different tombs, under Walled City Authority would commence soon.

