Govt's Top Priority Maintaining Law & Order, Safety Of Citizens: AJK PM

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2025 | 08:40 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Thursday said that maintaining law and order and protecting the lives and property of citizens in the state were government's top priority.

He was speaking at a special ceremony hosted at the Prime Minister's Secretariat in the state metropolis to pin the newly promoted officers of various ranks of Azad Jammu and Kashmir police. 

Earlier, AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, flanked by Senior Minister Colonel (retd) Waqar Ahmed Noor and Inspector General of Police Rana Abdul Jabbar, pinned ranks of higher positions onto newly promoted police officers in the ceremony, said a press released.

PM Anwar ul Haq congratulated the newly promoted police officers and directed them to ensure discharge of their duties with devotion and dedication. 

He praised the AJK police force for its significant role in ensuring the safety of the people and maintaining law and order in the region. 

On this occasion, AJK Government Ministers Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Javed Iqbal Badhanvi, Abdul Majid Khan, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, Asim Sharif Butt, Secretary Information Sardar Adnan Khurshid, Deputy Inspector General of Police Irfan Masood Kashfi, and others were also present. 

APP/ahr/378

