UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt.'s Top Priority To Facilitate Peoples: Shakir

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 10:00 PM

Govt.'s top priority to facilitate peoples: Shakir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Hajj, Endowments and Religious Affairs Muhammad Zahoor Shakir Sunday said that the government was working hard for the development of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including district Hangu.

Providing facilities to the people of the district and other parts of the province is the first priority, he said, adding, "A number of projects are being implemented to include Hangu district in the race for faster development.

" He expressed these views while talking to a delegation from district Hangu.

He said that steps are being taken to address key issues including health, education, sanitation, clean drinking water, access roads, load shedding, unemployment and traffic jams, with special focus on cleanliness and beauty in Hangu.

He said that the provincial government was the guarantor of the rights of the people and was fulfilling its state responsibility for the welfare of the deprived sections.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hajj Education Water Traffic Hangu Sunday From Government Race

Recent Stories

ADU launches ‘For Sudan’ initiative in collabo ..

19 minutes ago

UAE announces 674 new COVID-19 cases, 761 recoveri ..

20 minutes ago

Expo Centre Sharjah set to resume activities with ..

50 minutes ago

ERC provides additional humanitarian aid in severa ..

1 hour ago

Emirati Parliamentary Division participates in vir ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Economy take action ag ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.