Govt.'s top priority to facilitate peoples: Shakir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Hajj, Endowments and Religious Affairs Muhammad Zahoor Shakir Sunday said that the government was working hard for the development of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including district Hangu.

Providing facilities to the people of the district and other parts of the province is the first priority, he said, adding, "A number of projects are being implemented to include Hangu district in the race for faster development.

" He expressed these views while talking to a delegation from district Hangu.

He said that steps are being taken to address key issues including health, education, sanitation, clean drinking water, access roads, load shedding, unemployment and traffic jams, with special focus on cleanliness and beauty in Hangu.

He said that the provincial government was the guarantor of the rights of the people and was fulfilling its state responsibility for the welfare of the deprived sections.