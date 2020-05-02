UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt's Top Priority To Get Rid Of Pandemic, Revival Of Economy: Advisor To Punjab Government Dr. Salman Shah

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 05:33 PM

Govt's top priority to get rid of pandemic, revival of economy: Advisor to Punjab Government Dr. Salman Shah

Advisor to Punjab Government Dr. Salman Shah on Saturday said that the government's top priority was to get rid of COVID-19 pandemic and making all out efforts for revival of the economy as it was severely affected by coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Advisor to Punjab Government Dr. Salman Shah on Saturday said that the government's top priority was to get rid of COVID-19 pandemic and making all out efforts for revival of the economy as it was severely affected by coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel he said the entire world was in state of lockdown and making efforts to bring the life back to normalcy. While Pakistan, being a developing country, had badly suffered due to coronavirus.

He said the government was paying special focus on providing relief to daily wagers and laborers through cash assistance and Rashan distribution.

Being Muslims, we have faith in Allah Almighty and we will be able to come of these critical times as well. Once the COVID-19 will be over, we have to make the things even better, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Government Of Punjab Muslim All Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM says Corona Relief Fund to be audited

12 minutes ago

Eight among 2 POs arrested 1.5 kg Hashish seized i ..

4 minutes ago

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman directs be ..

4 minutes ago

KP Transport Dept works-out new public transport f ..

4 minutes ago

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Kh ..

4 minutes ago

Saddiqabad cattle market opened

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.