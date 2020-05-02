Advisor to Punjab Government Dr. Salman Shah on Saturday said that the government's top priority was to get rid of COVID-19 pandemic and making all out efforts for revival of the economy as it was severely affected by coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Advisor to Punjab Government Dr. Salman Shah on Saturday said that the government's top priority was to get rid of COVID-19 pandemic and making all out efforts for revival of the economy as it was severely affected by coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel he said the entire world was in state of lockdown and making efforts to bring the life back to normalcy. While Pakistan, being a developing country, had badly suffered due to coronavirus.

He said the government was paying special focus on providing relief to daily wagers and laborers through cash assistance and Rashan distribution.

Being Muslims, we have faith in Allah Almighty and we will be able to come of these critical times as well. Once the COVID-19 will be over, we have to make the things even better, he added.