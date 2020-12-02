UrduPoint.com
Govt's Top Priority To Give Provincial Status To GB: CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 11:50 PM

Govt's top priority to give provincial status to GB: CM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Barrister Khalid Khursheed Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's top most priority was to give provincial status to GB and resolve the issues of common man.

The previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had made promises with people of the area to give provincial status, but they did not fulfill, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the GB government was facing multiple challenges and inconveniences in every sector especially health, adding the PTI government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to provide modern health facilities to the people.

He said the government was making efforts to make the GB a model welfare region.

