Govt's Top Priority To Provide Health Facilities To People In Hospitals: DC Ijaz
Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2024 | 08:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Jhal Magsi Ijaz Sarwar Friday said that the Balochistan government's priority was to provide free medicines and medical facilities to people in Primary health centers and official hospitals.
He expressed these views while chairing a monthly review meeting of PPHI. The meeting was attended by District Health Coordinator Dr. Rukhsana Magsi, District Support Manager PPHI Tanveer Ahmed Buledi, District Monitoring Officer PPHI Dr. Azhar Hussain Magsi and other health department officers in charge of Basic Health Centers (BHUs).
District Support Manager PPHI Tanveer Ahmad Buledi gave a detailed briefing to the participants of the meeting regarding the provision of medical aid in primary health centers BHUs across the district.
While addressing the participants of the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Jhal Magsi Ijaz Sarwar said that the doctors and paramedical staff related to the health department should ensure their attendance along with other sanitation staff,
all doctors and other staff should consider the health sector as a sacred duty and be busy fulfilling their duties.
He urged all the doctors and other staff that the priority of the Balochistan Government was to provide free medicines and medical facilities to people in primary health centers and government hospitals.
For which all the resources are being utilized by the government of Balochistan on an emergency basis so that the poor people can benefit fully from these measures of the government, he said.
He said that for this reason, it was important that doctors and other health-related staff avoid any kind of negligence in the performance of their official duties and devote all energy to providing facilities to people, laziness and negligence were intolerable.
The doctors and other staff should perform their duties with utmost courtesy so that the people can be provided better medical assistance, he directed.
