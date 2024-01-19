Open Menu

Govt's Top Priority To Provide Health Facilities To People In Hospitals: DC Ijaz

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Govt's top priority to provide health facilities to people in hospitals: DC Ijaz

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Jhal Magsi Ijaz Sarwar Friday said that the Balochistan government's priority was to provide free medicines and medical facilities to people in Primary health centers and official hospitals.

He expressed these views while chairing a monthly review meeting of PPHI. The meeting was attended by District Health Coordinator Dr. Rukhsana Magsi, District Support Manager PPHI Tanveer Ahmed Buledi, District Monitoring Officer PPHI Dr. Azhar Hussain Magsi and other health department officers in charge of Basic Health Centers (BHUs).

District Support Manager PPHI Tanveer Ahmad Buledi gave a detailed briefing to the participants of the meeting regarding the provision of medical aid in primary health centers BHUs across the district.

While addressing the participants of the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Jhal Magsi Ijaz Sarwar said that the doctors and paramedical staff related to the health department should ensure their attendance along with other sanitation staff,

all doctors and other staff should consider the health sector as a sacred duty and be busy fulfilling their duties.

He urged all the doctors and other staff that the priority of the Balochistan Government was to provide free medicines and medical facilities to people in primary health centers and government hospitals.

For which all the resources are being utilized by the government of Balochistan on an emergency basis so that the poor people can benefit fully from these measures of the government, he said.

He said that for this reason, it was important that doctors and other health-related staff avoid any kind of negligence in the performance of their official duties and devote all energy to providing facilities to people, laziness and negligence were intolerable.

The doctors and other staff should perform their duties with utmost courtesy so that the people can be provided better medical assistance, he directed.

Related Topics

Balochistan Poor All From Government

Recent Stories

Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth roun ..

Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20

2 hours ago
 PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpire ..

PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires

2 hours ago
 Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal ..

Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz

2 hours ago
 China's economic resilience in 2023

China's economic resilience in 2023

4 hours ago
 NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and ..

NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions

4 hours ago
 Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Is ..

Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..

4 hours ago
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before S ..

Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial

5 hours ago
 Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating t ..

Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM

5 hours ago
 Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasse ..

Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..

5 hours ago
 vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

5 hours ago
 Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone ..

Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024

5 hours ago
 UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & res ..

UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan