Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif Wednesday said the government was determined to facilitate and to provide relief to the poor people of society aiming to uplift them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif Wednesday said the government was determined to facilitate and to provide relief to the poor people of society aiming to uplift them.

Talking to a private news channel, he claimed that due to the economic disaster created by PTI Chief Imran Khan, inflation has increased in the country causing people to suffer.

He criticized Imran Khan saying that after dissolving two assemblies, the latter was trying to create a political rift in the National Assembly.

He said during Imran's four years of power, the PTI chief could not prove a single case of corruption against the Sharif family.

