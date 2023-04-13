Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engineer Amir Muqam on Thursday chairing a progress review meeting of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) development schemes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said that providing relief to the public was the top priority of the incumbent government

The meeting was attended by Deputy Managing Director SNGPL Saqib Arbab, General Manager Shafqat Virk and Regional Manager Mardan Waqas Shinwari.

During the meeting, they reviewed the progress of ongoing development projects of SNGPL in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the special efforts of Adviser to PM Engr Amir Muqam, the present government restarted work on the development schemes that had been approved for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during PML-N previous government.

Earlier, PTI stopped progress on the projects and deprived the people of Khyer Pakhtunkhwa.

Engr Amir Muqam said that PML-N give priority to the welfare of the people and under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, they have restarted work on the already approved projects.

The Managing Director assured that the SNGPL was committed to become the leading supplier of natural gas in the region.