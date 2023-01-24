UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023 | 11:45 PM

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said on Tuesday that the government's top priority was to focus on the underprivileged segments and provide them relief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said on Tuesday that the government's top priority was to focus on the underprivileged segments and provide them relief.

Talking to a private news channel, he claimed that due to the economic disaster created by PTI Chief Imran Khan, inflation has increased in the country due to which the people were suffering.

Replying to a question regarding the power break-down in the country he said, in today's Cabinet meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed annoyance on the said matter, and an investigation was underway to know the reason for the break-down.

"Those responsible will be dealt strictly, " he added.

Tariq Chaudhry criticizing Imran Khan said after thrashing two assemblies, now he was trying to create a political rift in the National Assembly.

He said during his four years of power, Imran Khan could not prove a single case of corruption against the Sharif family.

