Open Menu

Govt's Tough Decisions Helped Save State's Economy: Ministers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Govt's tough decisions helped save state's economy: ministers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervez Malik, along with Punjab’s Health Ministers Khawaja Imran Nazir and Khawaja Salman Rafique, emphasised that the current government made difficult yet crucial decisions to safeguard the state, even at the cost of political compromise. The ministers made these remarks during the oath-taking ceremony of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (North Zone), where they attended as chief guests on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Minister of State Ali Pervez Malik highlighted that just a few years ago, the country faced a severe shortage of dollars, making it difficult to open Letters of Credit (LCs). However, the government made the right choices to protect the economy and prevent further decline.

“The inflow of 7 billion Dollars will help reduce inflation, ease import pressure, and restore investor confidence,” he added.

Punjab’s Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Khawaja Imran Nazir, reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring the availability of quality medicines throughout the province, under the guidance of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He stressed that the fight against counterfeit medicines would be carried out in collaboration with the pharmaceutical industry.

He also called on the industry to assist the government in addressing the shortage of life-saving drugs.

“The Chief Minister of Punjab is determined to strengthen the local pharmaceutical sector,” he stated.

Commenting on political instability, Khawaja Imran Nazir noted, "Whenever the country begins to stabilize, certain disruptive groups spread chaos." He also mentioned the government's successful introduction of the 45 billion Dollar CPEC project, encouraging a shift towards national unity instead of protests and sit-ins.

Punjab’s Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education, Khawaja Salman Rafique, in his address, emphasized the need to make the local pharmaceutical industry self-sufficient, which would save the country billions in foreign exchange. He underscored the importance of reducing imports and focusing on producing high-quality medicines domestically.

“By boosting trade, investment, and ensuring political stability, Pakistan can achieve lasting prosperity,” he added. The minister also assured the pharmaceutical industry of the government’s full support in promoting exports.

Former Punjab Health Minister, Professor Javed Akram, also addressed the ceremony, which saw the participation of key figures in the pharmaceutical industry, including Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman and Khawaja Shahzaib Akram.

The ceremony concluded with the oath-taking of PPMA Chairman Saad Javed Akram and the Zonal Executive Committee, followed by the presentation of souvenirs to the guests.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Exchange Exports Import Chief Minister Punjab Education Punjab Dollar Drugs CPEC Imran Nazir Sunday Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled fo ..

Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30

19 hours ago
 JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbol ..

JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

19 hours ago
 BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in N ..

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan

20 hours ago
 Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperatio ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas

20 hours ago
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, ..

PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..

20 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ d ..

KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance

20 hours ago
 Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

24 hours ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

1 day ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan