UrduPoint.com

Govt’s Tough Decisions Start Yielding Positive Results: Ahsan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 22, 2023 | 01:54 PM

Govt’s tough decisions start yielding positive results: Ahsan

Ahsan Iqbal says the government is focusing on revival of the CPEC and Chinese investment is pouring into the Gwadar Free Zone at a rapid pace.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2023) Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that the tough decisions taken by government have started yielding positive results.

Ahsan Iqbal said the government is focusing on revival of the CPEC and Chinese investment is pouring into the Gwadar Free Zone at a rapid pace.

He expressed these words during an interview to a state news agency.

The Minister said a Trade and Expo Centre has been completed in Gwadar in a record six-month time.

He said the second phase of Karakoram Highway and the Main Line-I project of Railways are also in progress.

Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the need to develop industries on modern lines, in order to steer the economy in the right direction.

He said the biggest challenge for the government is to meet the development budget in prevailing economic situation.

The Minister said in the next fiscal plan, the government will focus on projects that are near to completion.

Related Topics

Ahsan Iqbal China Budget CPEC Gwadar Progress Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE International Investors Council, Egyptian-Emir ..

UAE International Investors Council, Egyptian-Emirati Business Council sign MoU ..

12 minutes ago
 Imran Riaz Khan not found at any police station, I ..

Imran Riaz Khan not found at any police station, IGP tells LHC

15 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince attends World Cup Women&#039 ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends World Cup Women&#039;s Epee final, honours winners

27 minutes ago
 Unleashing the Power of Innovation in Out-of-Home ..

Unleashing the Power of Innovation in Out-of-Home Advertising-- GroupM and Kinet ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA discusses collaboration with World Smart Sust ..

DEWA discusses collaboration with World Smart Sustainable Cities Organisation

2 hours ago
 LHC orders police to release PTI leader Shireen Ma ..

LHC orders police to release PTI leader Shireen Mazari

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.