Govt’s tough decisions start yielding positive results: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2023) Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that the tough decisions taken by government have started yielding positive results.

Ahsan Iqbal said the government is focusing on revival of the CPEC and Chinese investment is pouring into the Gwadar Free Zone at a rapid pace.

He expressed these words during an interview to a state news agency.

The Minister said a Trade and Expo Centre has been completed in Gwadar in a record six-month time.

He said the second phase of Karakoram Highway and the Main Line-I project of Railways are also in progress.

Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the need to develop industries on modern lines, in order to steer the economy in the right direction.

He said the biggest challenge for the government is to meet the development budget in prevailing economic situation.

The Minister said in the next fiscal plan, the government will focus on projects that are near to completion.