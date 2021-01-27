(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday said the national economy was improved due to unwavering efforts of the present government as it was increasing exports of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the country was about to bankruptcy when Prime Minister Imran Khan came into power. But through his (prime minister) unflinching efforts, he managed to get the country out of severe financial crisis, Sheikh added.

He said the prime minister was burning midnight oil for the betterment of the country and countrymen had expressed their full confidence in his honest leadership.

The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was came into power with the slogan of accountability of the corrupts so that Prime Minister Imran Khan had never compromised over the issue of accountability of the corrupts till to date.

He said the opposition was tired after staging its flop show against the government and their political gatherings did not put any effective impact on the government's affairs.

He said the government was not scared from the corrupt, dishonest, divided and sluggish opposition, adding the country and its people were facing problems due to redundant and failed policies of the previous governments.

He said opposition did not stand with its any decision as it announced that it would tender resignations from the assemblies but it did not till today.

Replying to a question, he said all political parties were going to take part in the up-coming Senate elections even Maulana Fazl ur Rehman who was calling the present National Assembly fake was ready to contest election.

To another query, he said Justice (R) Azmat Saeed would head the inquiry commission regarding Broadsheet and his inquiry report would be public.

He said February 5, a struggle movement for independence of the Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir would be started from Lal Haveli Rawalpindi and Pakistan would continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of Kashmir.