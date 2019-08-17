UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt's Vision Based Upon Improving Lot Of Downtrodden: Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 06:07 PM

Govt's vision based upon improving lot of downtrodden: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said his government's vision was based upon the basic humanitarian principles of lifting the conditions of the downtrodden and weaker segments of society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said his government's vision was based upon the basic humanitarian principles of lifting the conditions of the downtrodden and weaker segments of society.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Sehat Sahulat programme for the disabled, he said the human society had roots in the compassion and consideration for the downtrodden.

He said improving the conditions of deprived segments of society was the responsibility of the state.

The Pakistan Tehereek-e-Insaf government's vision was focused on improving the conditions of weaker people of the society or those unfortunate who had been suffering from various issues.

The prime minister said they wanted to introduce a centralized and data based programme in Pakistan in collaboration with all the institutions, involved in financial support of the poor and deprived classes, and cited launch of the Sahulat Card and the Ehsas programme aimed at improving the economic conditions of the poor.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Poor All From Government

Recent Stories

ANF Sindh recovers heroin from courier parcel

4 minutes ago

Nine Killed in Hotel Blaze in Southern Ukraine - E ..

4 minutes ago

Shipowner Hopes Situation With Sailors Abducted Of ..

4 minutes ago

Canadian De Grasse seeks to lay down marker

9 minutes ago

50,000 saplings to be planted in Multan

9 minutes ago

Sudan's Military Signs Final Power Transition Deal ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.