Govt.'s Vision Of Prosperous Pakistan Based On Iqbal's Dream: Governor Sindh

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 06:02 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday said the present government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was working for a prosperous Pakistan as dreamed by Allama Iqbal

In his message on the birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, being observed today, Imran Ismail said Allama Iqbal had dreamed of a prosperous Pakistan with equality for all minorities, according to a statement.

"We have to let our courts deal with our rulers of past who had robbed Pakistan and we have to give our next generation a new Pakistan, Iqbal's Pakistan" said the Governor.

