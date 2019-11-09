Govt.'s Vision Of Prosperous Pakistan Based On Iqbal's Dream: Governor Sindh
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday said the present government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was working for a prosperous Pakistan as dreamed by Allama Iqbal.
In his message on the birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, being observed today, Imran Ismail said Allama Iqbal had dreamed of a prosperous Pakistan with equality for all minorities, according to a statement.
"We have to let our courts deal with our rulers of past who had robbed Pakistan and we have to give our next generation a new Pakistan, Iqbal's Pakistan" said the Governor.