Govtt order to be followed on Youm-e-Ali Day: Commissioner Sukkur

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on has said Youm-i-Ali processions would not be allowed but majalis at imambargahs have been allowed, as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent spread of Covid-19 in the capital.

Presiding over a meeting in this connection on Sunday, the Commissioner said the government order will be followed in letter and spirit, and no processions will be held across the Sukkur division.

Commander Rangers, Municipal Corporation Commissioner, deputy Commissioners, health officers and other concerned attend the meeting.