Govt.to ensure action against mafia involved in creating artificial shortage of petrol

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Petroleum products have been facing some problems in every era and the government should not only meet the shortage of petrol but also take action against those who are creating artificial shortage.

These were the views expressed by the members of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior which met here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Senator A. Rehman Malik.

The meeting was told that an in-camera meeting will take place next week in which Federal Investigation Agency will explain about every oil importer and mechanics they use for this artificial shortage and the benefit drawn out of it.

The Committee also took up the matter regarding alarming spread, selling and use of a new drug "Zombie" in Pakistan particularly in bigger cities of KPK. The drug, namely "Zombie" is highly intoxicating and makes the addict very aggressive. The Chairman Committee recommended that this drug should be added in the category of heroin and its possession, use and selling should be declared equivalent to the punishment of heroin.

He said that stern actions are urgently needed against the culprits involved in smuggling of this drug and law enforcement agencies should take timely actions to prevent its further spread.

The meeting strongly condemned Indian involvement in terrorist activities in the region particularly training of terrorists of Daesh.

He said that cowardly attacks on the Hazara community are highly condemnable and are aimed at creating chaos and instability in Balochistan.

Senator Rehman Malik directed the Interior Ministry to brief the committee about the involvement of India and presences of Daesh in Balochistan. He said that Modi's atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir could not be ignored and we would raise our voice for the rights of Kashmiris at all forums.

Talking about the vaccine to protect against the Coronavirus pandemic, Senator Rehman Malik said that although the vaccine is a good and welcome development for the world, the people of Occupied Kashmir will be deprived of this facility by the Indian government and the international community must take notice of it that vaccine could also be provided to them.

Senator Javed Abbasi drew the committee's attention to the growing law and order situation and increase in crime in Islamabad. He said that the job of the police is to protect the people while here the police killed an unarmed student and his parents are waiting for justice. The Chairman of the committee took serious note of the law and order situation in Islamabad and summoned the IGP Islamabad for the next meeting.

Senator Mian Ateeq Sheikh also said that no attempt should be made to conceal the facts of Osama Satti murder case and an impartial inquiry should be held. The Standing Committee also reviewed some public grievances and directed appropriate action.

The meeting was attended by Senators Javed Abbasi, Mian Ateeq Sheikh besides senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Petroleum and FIA and other departments.