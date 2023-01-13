UrduPoint.com

GPA Announces Internship Program For Local Graduates

Published January 13, 2023

GPA announces internship program for local graduates

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) on Friday has announced an internship program for fresh graduates to equip the youth of Balochistan with skills required for ongoing and new projects.

According to the official source, this program will be run under the National Development Internship Program (NDIP) and it will be a unique experience for new graduates or diploma holders to acquire skills required for better jobs and various projects.

The sources said that in this program, in collaboration with Gwadar Port Authority, Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Planning Commission, young engineers would be involved in the installation of 1.2 Mg ROD (Reverse Osmosis Desalination) Plant and Sewage Treatment Plant in GPA Housing Complex in Gwadar, employment to be given to youth in two projects.

According to the sources, it has been informed that fresh graduates with a domicile in Balochistan under 30 years of age can apply for the internship program.

The duration of the internship programs will be one year and ten students (five in each project) will be selected.

The 1.2 MGDRO development Plant is being set up with a Chinese grant of about $12.7 million to purify seawater and to supply it to the people of Gwadar city, the source said adding that Sewage Treatment Plant for GPA Housing Complex Gwadar was another important project of Gwadar for which the Federal government had allocated 51.89 million rupees in the budget of the financial year 2022-23.

The source further said that Gwadar Port Authority was a body for the construction, operation, management and maintenance of Gwadar Deep Water Port.

Gwadar Port is the second great monument of Pakistan-China friendship after the Karakoram Highway connecting Pakistan and China, he noted.

