GPA holds ceremony to collect funds Rs 5.88 million for floods victims

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :A ceremony was held under the auspices of the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) to collect funds for the flood victims on Friday.

In the ceremony, Chinese Commercial Consul Pang Guan Gopan, appointed from Karachi also addressed the ceremony.

GOC Gwadar Major General Inayat Hussain, Chairman Gwadar Port Authority Naseer Khan Kashani, Admiral Imtiaz Ali Director Finance Gwadar Development Authority Tariq Aziz Lassi Additional Deputy Commissioner General Zakir Ali Baloch and other dignitaries said in the participation ceremony that Gwadar Port Authority has collected funds to help the flood victims from the Chinese company and other sources.

In this regard, one million rupees has been provided by GPA which included two days salary of GPA officers and employees and one day salary of small employees in Gwadar Free Zone and also Chinese companies working here.

Collecting donations to help flood victims On this occasion, a donation of Rs 5.88 million has been collected for the flood victims.

Addressing the event, the Chinese Consul said that the China and Pakistan friendship was ideal and people of both the countries were proud of friendship.

He said Chinese government stood with Pakistani brothers in this difficult time saying that the rehabilitation process would be completed as soon as possible and both the countries friendship would continue to flourish.