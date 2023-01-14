UrduPoint.com

GPA Launches Internship Program For Recent Graduates

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2023 | 09:30 PM

The Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) has launched an internship programme for recent graduates and give them practical training through the ongoing projects in the port city

GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :The Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) has launched an internship programme for recent graduates and give them practical training through the ongoing projects in the port city.

According to details, the program will be run by the Gwadar Port Authority and will be a unique experience for graduates or diploma holders to prepare them for better jobs and skills required in various projects.

Employment will be given in two projects, namely MGDROD (Reverse Osmosis De-Salination) Plant and Sewage Treatment Plant in GPA Housing Complex. Internships for new graduates under 30 years of age and domiciled in Balochistan can apply for the programme.

The duration of the internship program will be one year and ten students will be selected (five for each project).

